The season ended for the North Coos Waterfront American Legion baseball team with a pair of losses at the Pacific Northwest regional tournament in Cody, Wyoming.
North Coos repeated as state champion, but wasn’t able to repeat its success from last summer in Wyoming, when North Coos won a pair of games.
This time, the Waterfront fell to Wasilla, Alaska, 13-12 in the opener, with a seventh-inning rally coming up just short. Wasilla went on to win its next two games and was the only team in the tournament without a loss following Sunday’s action.
Reedsport’s Tyler Thornton was walked three times and scored one of the runs. Jacob Chaney had an RBI single in the first inning and AJ Stoltey was walked twice and scored once.
North Coos was eliminated Saturday, when the Waterfront fell to Layton, Utah, 12-7.
Thornton had a single and two runs in the loss. Chaney had two singles, one that drove in a run. Stoltey was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for an RBI.
Ian Spalding of North Bend continued to have a hot bat for North Coos in the tournament with two hits and four RBIs in the first game and three hits and two RBIs in the second.
North Coos had a successful season that included both a title in the Area 4 North Division and the state title.
Chaney, Thornton and Ethan Logo, who will be back with Reedsport next year, gained valuable experience in their first summer with North Coos. Stoltey got a chance to extend his career past his just-completed senior year.