The North Coos American Legion baseball team remained in first place in the league standings after getting a split on the road against Dr. Randall’s of Roseburg on Saturday.
The Waterfront also split a nonleague doubleheader against Churchill on Sunday, when Reedsport’s Jacob Chaney finished off a no-hitter during the North Coos win.
The squad, which has several Reedsport players, is in position for a spot in the state tournament, where North Coos hopes to defend the title it won last year, when it advanced to the Pacific Northwest regional tournament.
North Coos lost its first game against Dr. Randall’s at Roseburg by a 7-6 score and won the nightcap 13-11. In the win, Tyler Thornton had a run and an RBI. Chaney and AJ Stoltey also played in the game.
North Coos is 8-2 in Area 4 North Division play, but more important, won the season series against the Crowns 3-1, giving North Coos the tiebreaker if they end up tied for first place. Only the first-place team will advance to the state tournament because Roseburg Pepsi is hosting the tournament and will get one of the league’s two tournament bids.
North Coos has a one-game lead on Dr. Randall’s with three doubleheaders to go, all on the road. They face Roseburg Pepsi on July 16, South Coos (at Marshfield) on July 18 and Grants Pass on July 19.
They lost the opener against Churchill 7-3 and won the nightcap 2-1.
In that game, Chaney finished off a no-hitter that was started by Jake Simmons. Chaney pitched a perfect seventh inning in the win.
North Coos is at Seaside this weekend for a three-day wood bat tournament.