The annual banquet and auction for the Reedsport Boosters Association was not held as scheduled over the weekend, but the efforts of the group can be seen in the community and at Reedsport Community Charter School.
The group earlier announced it was canceling the banquet because of the COVID-19 pandemic — there was no way the banquet could be held under current state restrictions and the group didn’t want to reschedule because other spots on the calendar are used annually by other community groups.
The banquet is the biggest annual fundraiser for the boosters, but because of ongoing generosity, the group will be able to continue supporting Reedsport sports and activities.
Just this year, the group has helped pay for new baseball uniforms that now will be put on hold until next year.
Also this spring, the group has funded a new gate for the baseball portion of Ruppe Field as well as new foul-pole screens at the field, work done by the shop class at the school.
Earlier in the school year, the club paid for new sideline markers and a new team bench for the football field and a new scorer’s table for the auxiliary gym. It made a contribution to start a designated account for youth football support and also paid for a junior high basketball coach after turnout was high.
Over recent years, there have been other contributions to the various fields and courts, as well as helping pay for the track to be resurfaced several years ago.
Here is a list of recent donations from the association:
2019-2020
Replacing gate at Ruppe Field baseball entrance, in progress ($2,185).
New football sideline markers ($110).
Establishment of designated account for Youth Football Support (funded with $5,000).
Groundskeeping assistance at Barrone softball field and Ruppe baseball field ($500).
Funding assistance for baseball uniforms ($3,300).
Payment to RCCS Shop Class Club for construction of new foul-pole screens at Ruppe baseball field ($353).
New team bench for Ruppe football field ($933).
New scorer’s table for auxiliary gymnasium ($581).
Funding of additional junior high boys basketball coach after strong student turnout required two teams ($1,800).
2018-2019
Gymnasium enhancements following reconstruction due to truss repair and seismic retrofitting ($1,174).
New crowd control stanchions and chain for Ruppe Field ($2,462).
Football shoulder pad storage racks and miscellaneous field equipment ($367).
New portable scale and mat light for wrestling program ($543).
Ten new track hurdles ($750).
One hundred cubic yards of custom ball-field soil mix for baseball and softball fields ($6,160).
Batters eye windscreens for baseball and softball fields, in progress ($508).
Two Dollamur Flexi-Roll collegiate-grade wrestling mats ($18,475).
2017-2018
Ruppe Field tower window refurbishing ($251).
New basketball rim at Butch Thompson Court ($153).
New goal post pads at Ruppe Field ($902).
Floor decals on Butch Thompson Court ($2,250).
New popcorn machine at Butch Thompson Court concession stand ($230).
New signage atop Jim Barrone Memorial Fields softball scoreboard ($4,204).
Finixh Lynx video-automated track timing system at Ruppe Field ($9,807).
New Dollamu Flexi-Roll collegiate-grade wrestling mat ($10,236).
2016-2017
Contribution toward new wrestling singlets and warm-ups ($2,000).
Contribution toward new basketball uniforms ($2,000).
Contribution toward new volleyball standards/net systems in gymnasium ($2,000).
Public address speakers and equipment at Ruppe Field ($1,800).
Fitness room equipment, repairs, maintenance ($1,380).
2015-2016
Contribution toward new indoor batting facility at Ruppe baseball field ($5,000).
Purchase of new junior high basketball uniforms for boys and girls ($4,200).
Contribution toward new wrestling singlets and warm-ups ($2,600).
Purchase of new junior high football jerseys ($1,100).
Funding of golf program (all from Bill Humphreys Memorial Scramble) ($5,500).
Contribution toward softball field improvements ($740).
New wireless microphone system for Butch Thompson Court ($300).
Junior high volleyball tournament entry fees ($275).
