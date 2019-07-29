There is still time to sign up for the new Bedrock’s Three-Man Scramble at Forest Hills Country Club.
The event begins with an optional nine-hole scramble on Friday, Aug. 11, along with a Friday Night Fights event and a pizza feed.
The tournament will be played out Saturday and Sunday. If a full field of 36 teams participates, more than $15,000 in prizes will be awarded.
The tournament calls for morning and afternoon waves each day, with shotgun starts at 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Teams can indicate their tee-time preference when they sign up.
The entry fee is $375 per team. Friday’s optional scramble is $30 per team and the Friday Night Fights entry fee is $7 per golfer.
The event features closest to pin and long drive prizes both days and a hole-in-one award on Sunday. Both days feature a hosted luncheon.
The entry deadline is Friday, Aug. 2.
For more information, contact Mark Bedard at 541-662-0543.