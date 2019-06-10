Reedsport’s baseball team didn’t make it as far into the postseason as the Brave had hoped, but the team did end up with one of the players of the year for Class 2A-1A.
Junior pitcher Dallas McGill was named co-player of the year, along with Knappa pitcher Eli Takalo, also a junior.
Reedsport had three players on the first team.
McGill was joined by senior catcher Griffin Lavigne and senior outfielder Nick Glover.
Reedsport junior Tyler Thornton was named to the second team as an infielder. First baseman Jacob Chaney was named to the third team and infielder Kyle Barnes was an honorable mention pick.
The three Reedsport players picked for the first team were the only ones from the Sunset Conference to receive that honor.
Bandon’s Braydon Freitag was named to the second team as an infielder and Jason Wilhite was on the third team as a pitcher. Bandon’s Coby Smith was listed as honorable mention at designated hitter and Toledo’s Mason McAlpine received that honor as pitcher.
The only team with as many first-team picks as Reedsport was state champion Umpqua Valley Christian, which had four — pitcher Aaron Buechley, first baseman C.J. Gale, infielder Jacob Luther and outfielder K.C. Pettibone.