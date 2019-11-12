Reedsport senior setter Makenzie Seeley and junior middle blocker Riley Wright both were named to the Sunset Conference first team in volleyball after the Brave tied Toledo for second in the league standings.
Reedsport's Makenzie Seeley sets the ball up during a September match against Marshfield at Marshfield High School.
The league’s coaches named Toledo’s Kaycie Otis, whose parents graduated from Reedsport, the player of the year. Coquille’s Drew Wilson was setter of the year and Gold Beach’s Sarina Lacey was libero of the year. Toledo’s Crystal Taylor was coach of the year.
Wright was named to the first team for the second straight year. Last year, she also was the player of the year.
Three more Reedsport players were honorable-mention selections — juniors Aubree Rohde, Cheyenne McCart and Divinity Farris.
Rohde stepped up for Reedsport in a big way as a hitter during the league playoff match against Toledo and McCart was the team’s libero and Farris a defensive specialist for the squad.
The four juniors are part of Reedsport’s hopes for a strong season next year, along with returning sophomores Haley Lent, Jenna Corcoran and Cassy Galan.
The Sunset Conference was shut out of the state tournament after Coquille fell to Weston-McEwen and Toledo lost to eventual runner-up Central Linn in the playoff round. Central Lill was beaten by Kennedy in the championship match.
You have free articles remaining.
Sunset Conference Volleyball
Most Valuable Player: Kaycie Otis, Toledo
Setter of the Year: Drew Wilson, Coquille
Libero of the year: Serina Lacey, Gold Beach
Coach of the Year: Crystal Taylor, Toledo.
First Team — Kaycie Otis, sr, Toledo; Drew Wilson, jr, Coquille; Serina Lacey, sr, Gold Beach; Ellie Ekelund, jr, Coquille; Tanaya Barnhart, sr, Toledo; Riley Wright, jr, Reedsport; Kennedy Turner, jr, Bandon; Makenzie Seeley, sr, Reedsport.
Second Team — Saige Gallino, sr, Coquille; Madison Brown, sr, Myrtle Point; Maddy Metcalf, sr, Toledo; Charity Smith, soph, Waldport; Nikki Leep, sr, Myrtle Point; Hailey Combie, soph, Coquille.
Honorable Mention — Aubree Rohde, jr, Reedsport; Cheyenne McCart, jr, Reedsport; Divinity Farris, jr, Reedsport; Mahala Fisher, sr, Toledo; Kaiya Loper, sr, Toledo; Heavenlee Reynolds, jr, Myrtle Point; Mariah Jarrett, sr, Coquille; Spencer Gallino, sr, Coquille.