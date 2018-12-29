Reedsport’s sports year was highlighted by playoff trips from four different teams, though the best team has an abbreviated run stopped by a stunning loss in a phenomenal pitcher’s duel against a rival school.
The track team had a state champion, and an unlikely one at that.
The year also featured an oddity — a season with no home games for the basketball teams followed by a slow start to the volleyball season for the same reason: structural damage in the upper portion of the school’s gym.
A number of athletes earned all-state honors along the way for Reedsport.
Winter
Reedsport’s boys basketball team earned its first trip to the state playoffs in more than a decade, finishing second in the Sunset Conference behind Toledo.
They managed the feat, including a 7-3 record in Sunset Conference play, despite not having any true home games because of the damage to the gym. Instead, Reedsport played its “home” games in either Florence or at Marshfield’s Harding Building.
Ultimately, Reedsport lost to Knappa 81-35 in the playoffs, but the Brave have used the momentum from the playoffs to build a strong start to the current season, including a win at new Sunset Conference foe Coquille in the Red Devils’ own tournament.
Reedsport also had a pair of wrestlers advance to the finals in the Class 2A-1A state tournament, though both Carson Keith and Devin Lichte lost in the championship bouts.
Three other Reedsport wrestlers — Yesenia Velazquez, Dennis Magee and Nick Glover — all won their first match in the state tournament, while Christian Solomon joined them in being eliminated one match from placing in the tournament.
Spring
Reedsport’s strongest overall season was the spring, including playoff trips by both the softball and baseball teams.
The Brave finished second to Toledo in softball and went 16-7 overall, but lost to Bonanza by a 10-0 margin in the opening round of the playoffs.
The Reedsport baseball team, meanwhile, had a phenomenal season and spent much of it at No. 1.
The Brave didn’t lose a regular-season game until falling 5-4 to North Bend in a tuneup contest for the state playoffs.
Still, Reedsport entered the playoffs ranked No. 2 behind Knappa’s defending state champions.
After beating Grant Union 15-0 in the opening game of the playoffs, Reedsport was beaten 2-0 in a classic game against rival Bandon. Dallas McGill didn’t give up a hit for the first seven innings and didn’t give up a run until Bandon scored twice in the ninth. But the Brave never were able to scratch across any runs against Bandon’s Braydon Freitag.
Reedsport’s baseball team wasn’t able to win a state title, but the Brave did get one in track when Tyreece Gardner won the long jump after not competing in the sport as a junior and splitting time between track and baseball as a sophomore.
Gardner actually brought home four state medals, placing sixth in both the high jump and triple jump and teaming with Ryan Dove and Ben and Colby Fowler to finish seventh in the 4x100 relay.
Summer
Reedsport baseball players McGill, Javier Analco, AJ Stoltey and Mark Barnes helped the North Coos Waterfront win the American Legion Class A state title and advance to the regional tournament in Lewiston, Idaho, where North Coos placed fourth.
North Coos finished 33-6 for the season. Hayden Wisehart of Reedsport also played on the team during the summer, though he didn’t make the trip to the regional.
Fall
Reedsport’s volleyball team continued a string of years reaching the state playoffs, though the Brave weren’t able to beat newcomer Coquille in the race for the league title.
The team’s strong year came despite starting the year practicing in the community center for the entire preseason before Reedsport’s gym repairs were finished.
Reedsport finished second in the Sunset Conference, but lost to top-ranked Kennedy in three sets in the playoff round.
Awards
Senior Marc Chaney won the annual Ruppe Award after being a team leader on Reedsport’s football, basketball and baseball teams that all made the state playoffs during the 2017-18 school year.
McGill, Griffin Lavigne and Nick Glover all were named to the Class 2A-1A all-state first team in baseball after Reedsport’s successful season. Analco, Chaney and Korde Parmenter were on the third team and Jacob Chaney was honorable mention.
Reedsport’s Riley Wright, who led the Brave on its volleyball playoff run, was named second-team all-state in that sport after earning Sunset Conference MVP honors.
McGill was named to the football season team for Class 2A.