Weather permitting, the Sunset Conference baseball and softball seasons kick off for Reedsport this week.
The league, technically Class 2A-1A District 5, includes the seven schools of the regular Sunset Conference plus Class 1A Siletz Valley, which has a cooperative with Eddyville Charter School.
Both Reedsport squads are hoping to earn another trip to the Class 2A-1A postseason.
The softball and baseball schedules mirror each other, with the squads either home or away each day of the league season. With the addition of Coquille this year, the league has an even number of teams (eight), so there are no byes in the schedule, with first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and games on Tuesdays and Fridays most weeks.
For the first week of league play, Reedsport was scheduled to host Siletz Valley on Tuesday and visit Waldport on Friday.
Next week’s schedule includes a trip to Toledo on Tuesday and a home game against Bandon on Friday, a rematch from last year’s baseball quarterfinals.
Reedsport’s baseball team has both the best record and highest spot in the Oregon School Activities Association power rankings for the league. Reedsport sits at 6-1 after finishing the preseason on a six-game winning streak, and is No. 3 in the rankings for Class 2A-1A (and No. 2 in the coaches poll behind Knappa). The only loss for the Brave was to Brookings-Harbor, which tops the Class 3A coaches poll and used a seventh-inning comeback to win the season opener.
The only other team in the league with a better than .500 record entering league play is Siletz Valley, which has only played one game.
Reedsport’s softball team enters league play with a 2-4 record, the wins over North Bend’s junior varsity team and Brookings-Harbor in the first game of a doubleheader. The Brave also lost to Brookings-Harbor in the nightcap, as well as Santiam, Gaston and North Douglas.
Toledo is off to a 9-2 start, with the losses to Kennedy and Cascade Christian.
Bandon, meanwhile, is 4-0.
The Tigers are ranked No. 2 and Toledo No. 3 in the power rankings. Toledo was No. 1 and Bandon No. 7 in the most recent coaches poll.
Track & Field
Reedsport’s track team will be in Coquille on Friday for the annual Coquille Twilight Meet, which mostly will include similar-sized schools, though Class 5A Crater also will be sending some athletes.
Next week, the Brave will be back in Coos County to compete in the Prefontaine Rotary Invitational on Saturday, April 13.