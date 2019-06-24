The annual Lady & The Tramp couples golf tournament at Forest Hills Country Club is the weekend of July 5-7.
The entry fee is $175 per team and teams do not need to be married couples. The entry fee includes a practice round before the tournament.
The tournament starts on Saturday, July 6, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start and the format a scramble. It will be followed by a hosted dinner.
Sunday’s format is chapman, with play starting at 9 a.m.
A horse race will be held on July 5 starting at 5:30 p.m., with a fee of $20.
For more information, contact tournament director Kirt Fraley by email at orecoast@frontier.com.
The tournament is the first of two in July, the second being the annual Jack Dunn Memorial Scramble on Saturday, July 27.
The Jack Dunn tournament is the annual fundraiser tournament for the country club, a fun-filled event played in the scramble format with teams of six golfers.
The cost is $45 per golfer.
For more information, call Alison Myers at 541-271-1823.
The club hosted its final Four Man Scramble over Father’s Day weekend.
The team of Kent Kristensen, Darin Humphreys, Jeff Johnson and Shane Morehead won the event with a score of 55, 17-under. They finished five shots ahead of the group of Ryan Sullens, Jeremy Calcote, Tracy Williams and Craig Praus.
The top net score went to the group of Robbie Robison, Cody Shirley, Tom Mills and Dustin Dibala with a 55. The team of Marc White, Jason White, Rick Parlmer and Bryan Palmer finished at 56.5.
The other three teams included Nick Bedard, Larry Olson, Nick Borrevik and Darin Swift, who had a gross score of 66; Harvey Myers, Jim Johnson, Jim Keonig and Bryan Owen (67); and Grady Walker, Mike Reynolds, John Paullus and Jason Snelgrove (68).
The Four-Man will be replaced with a new three-man tournament starting in August.
That tournament will be Aug. 9-11 and sponsored by Bedrock’s Pizzeria.
For more information on that event, contact Mark Bedard by email at mark@bedrock1.net.