This being the final edition of the Umpqua Post has given me reason to look back over my time as sports editor for Reedsport’s paper.
It’s been an era rich with athletic success for the high school teams, as well as junior high programs and summer squads.
While my job as sports editor of The World has limited my chances to get up to Reedsport, I have had many opportunities over the years to cover events for the school, as well as to cover Reedsport’s student-athletes in other towns.
I had a chance to cover state champion teams including this year’s wrestling squad and the 2011 championship in girls track and field (Reedsport was second to Portland Christian the next year).
Before my duties were added to include the Umpqua Post, I also covered the 2003 girls golf team that was state champion for The World. That team included sisters Emily and Aubrey Vaughn, who also were stellar swimmers (Aubrey won a couple of state titles).
Reedsport sports fans know their younger sister, Monica, went on to capture a couple of individual state titles for Reedsport before going on to represent the United States in the Curtis Cup and win an individual NCAA title for Arizona State while also leading the Sun Devils to the NCAA title.
Montana Frame, Monica’s Reedsport classmate, finished in the top four at the state meet all four years before his own successful college career at Southwestern Oregon Community College and Oregon Institute of Technology.
There have been numerous state champions in track and field as well. Lindsey Wright won four individual titles and was second seven other times before her college career at Grand Canyon University.
Reedsport’s baseball players have had success on all-star Babe Ruth teams and the area’s American Legion teams during the summers.
Racewalker Stephanie Casey, a doctor in town, also has been a highlight for the community.
And there are all the community golf events. Somehow I ended up on a winning team at the Jack Dunn Memorial Scramble a couple of years back (through very little fault of my own).
While the Umpqua Post won’t be around to highlight the many Reedsport events, the World will continue to cover Reedsport’s accomplishments.
