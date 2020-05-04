Hunting and fishing in Oregon has reopened to non-residents, but crabbing and clamming remain closed for now.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife ended its hunting and fishing closure to non-residents on Tuesday.
In a notice on the agency’s web page, ODFW officials also pointed out that while most seasons remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the public access points for fishing, hunting, clamming and crabbing remain closed, including boat ramps, parking lots and restrooms.
All Oregon State Parks remain closed. The Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area also still is closed, along with most recreation areas of the Siuslaw National Forest and campgrounds, day-use areas and restrooms of the Bureau of Land Management.
In some parts of the state, county parks also remain closed, as well as beach accesses.
ODFW also continues fish stocking, but is not posting the trout stocking schedule to avoid crowding where the fish are released.
In addition, ODFW is not updating the fishing report.
