The 26th Annual Bill Humphreys Memorial Golf Scramble was played under beautiful skies and pleasant temperatures on Sunday, September 1, at Forest Hills Country Club. A field of 72 golfers participated in the benefit for high school and youth golf programs in Reedsport.
The event raised nearly $4,400 in support of boys and girls golf at Reedsport Community Charter School, and youth golf initiatives in conjunction with Forest Hills.
“Everyone had a great time, and the weather was just perfect.” said Joe Zelinski of the Reedsport Braves Boosters Association, which administers the event. “This event always takes on a family reunion atmosphere, thanks to the Humphreys extended family, and other Reedsport alumni. We’re also very pleased with our local business community for their support with more tee sponsorships.”
When all the scores were posted after the none-hole scramble event, the Watts family team — including Larry, Brian, Jamison, Missy and Nicholas Watts, along with friend Bill Shaw — finished atop the leaderboard, with a 9-under-par 27. Four other teams tied for second place, with scores of 30, or 6-under-par.
“Across the entire field, these were the lowest scores in recent memory,“ Zelinski said. The highest team score was 34, beating par by two strokes.
Closest-to-the-pin contests were held for men and women on the two par-3 holes. Jim Koenig won the honors on hole No. 2, with none of the women in the field hitting the green. On hole No. 6, Bill Shaw took the men’s prize, with Elise Humphreys claiming the prize for the ladies. Longest drive honors on hole No. 8 went to Darin Humphreys and Elise Humphreys. The most-accurate drives on hole No. 9 belonged to Ryan Sullens and Kathleen Miller.
A chili, baked potato and salad bar meal followed the event, with food provided and prepared by event co-sponsor, Bedrock’s Restaurants and Food Services of America.
Numerous raffle prizes allowed all participants a chance to win, with donations of Nike sportswear and equipment from Mag Myers and Justin Humphreys.
The Bill Humphreys Memorial Golf Scramble is held every year on the Sunday of Labor Day Weekend. The date for the 2020 is September 6.