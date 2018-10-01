The recent REEF tournament at Forest Hills Country Club came down to a three-way tie.
A total of 60 people took part in the fundraiser for the Reedsport Educational Enrichment Fund, which supports academic programs in the Reedsport School District.
The nine-hole tournament, also called the Tom Huebner Memorial Tournament, came with a number of fun rules to enhance scoring and the three different teams all finished 10-under for the nine holes.
That led to a chip-off from the No. 6 tee to the No. 9 green, and when that was done, the winning team featured Brady Ball, Eden Ball, Susan Huebner, Drew Huebner, Shelby Huebner, Jeremy Calcote, Dustin Dibala and Aaron Huebner.
Calcote and Dibala both were on the winning team last year as well.
The tournament has been an annual fixture in Reedsport since 2000 to benefit REEF, which is a sort of booster club for academic needs in Reedsport’s schools.