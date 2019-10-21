Reedsport’s boys were sixth and the girls seventh at the Far West League middle school district cross country meet last week.
North Bend swept the team titles at Tugman State Park. There were seven complete boys teams and eight complete girls squads.
Natalie Hammond had the top finish for Reedsport, placing seventh in the girls race with a time of 13 minutes, 13.83 seconds. Olivia Thompson of Harbor Lights in Bandon won the race with a time of 12:04.
Charlie Sevits was 49th for Reedsport (15:37), with Summer Smith 56th (16:04), Brianna Wilkins 71st (17:05), Grace Clark 75th (18:03), kamdyn Thornburg 77th (18:85) and Jasmine Kerns 78th (19:02).
Creo Zeller led Reedsport’s boys, finishing 21st in 12:23. North Bend’s John Parks won the race in 10:49.
Noah Sullens finished 39th for Reedsport in 13:31, followed by Grady Sevits in 45th (14:05), Sam Zwemke in 46th (14:17), Joe Smith in 58th (15:12) and Jude Lichte in 76th (17:24).
Reedsport’s middle school runners finish the season in the annual Run for the Brownies on Thursday in Florence.
The high school team, which also will race in the Run for the Brownies, completes its regular season next Tuesday in the district meet in Eugene.