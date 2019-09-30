Forest Hills Country Club members and friends honored longtime member and Reedsport business owner Pizza Ray Wasson during a fun nine-hold scramble event on Sept. 12.
Pizza Ray sponsored an annual two-day event for seniors at Forest Hills Country Club going back to the 1980s. The event drew players from the South Coast and beyond.
This year, golfers gathered to recognize Wasson and discuss how special the event became and the many lasting friendships it created.
The scramble was open to men and women ages 50 and over, like the former senior event.
The winning team included Bill Lyon, Cody Shirley, Sam Scott and David Marshall, shooting a score of 32.
Two teams shot scores of 33. The team of Harold Smiley, Ruby Koenig, Mary Malmberg and Tracy Williams won a scorecard playoff to place second, with third place going to Dan and Patti St. John and brothers Jim and Mike Wright.
Closest to pin honors went to Ruby Koenig and Ray Malmberg for No. 2 and Herb Hedges and Bobbi Unger for No. 6.
Organizers sent a big thank you to Mark and Karen Bedard of Bedrock’s Pizza, who provided the post-golf pizza buffet.