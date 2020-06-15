Golfers are encouraged to sign up early for the annual Lady & The Tramp mixed couples tournament at Forest Hills Country Club the weekend of July 22-12.
The mixed-couples event will be played in a scramble format on July 11 with a 1 p.m. shotgun start and a chapman format on July 12 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Couples do not need to be married to participate.
The entry fee is $175 per couple and also includes a practice round the week of July 6-10. Teams can save $30 by signing up a new team.
For more information, contact Kirt Fraley, the tournament coordinator, by email at oregcoast@frontier.com.
The Lady & The Tramp is the first of several summer tournaments at Forest Hills.
The Jack Dunn Memorial Scramble will be held on Saturday, July 25, with a 9:30 check-in time and 10:30 shotgun start.
The tournament is the annual fundraiser for the club and golfers of all skill levels are welcome.
The fun-filled 18-hole scramble is for teams of up to six golfers and includes an awards lunch with a silent auction.
The deadline to sign up is July 22 and the fee is $45 per golfer. In addition, businesses can become tee sponsors for $100 (sponsors receive two 18-hole rounds at the country club). Auction items also are being sought.
For more information, contact tournament coordinator Alison Myers at 541-271-1823 or the Forest Hills Pro Shop at 541-271-2626.
The Reedsport Class of 1980 is having a reunion scramble on Aug. 15, limited to members of the class and their families.
The 40th-reunion scramble will be a nine-hole event.
The Bedrocks Three-Man Scramble will be Aug. 21-23.
The new event will include various field prizes and lunch after the days of the tournament.
The event was pushed back one week for the reunion scramble.
More information will be available soon at www.golfreedsport.com.
The Bill Humphries Memorial Scramble will be held on Sunday, Sept. 6, with a 2 p.m. shotgun start.
The event, presented by the Braves Boosters Association, is a fundraiser for the high school and youth golf programs in Reedsport. It is a family friendly scramble event.
The Tom Huebner Memorial Scramble will be held on Sunday, Sept. 19.
The event, presented by the Reedsport Education Enrichment Foundation, helps raise funds for REEF’s efforts to enhance educational opportunities in the Reedsport area.
Entry forms for most of the tournaments are available at the Forest Hills pro shop or online at www.golfreedsport.com. More information will be added during the summer for the later events.
