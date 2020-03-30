New Forest Hills Country Club Pro Dick Dorn quickly gained an appreciation for the golf course after arriving in town for his new job.
“I think the golf course is very good,” he said last week. “It’s the best nine-hole golf course I’ve played.”
And Dorn has a lot of experience to draw from, having spent nearly 30 years in the industry, mostly in Colorado, but also in Oklahoma.
Dorn likes that Forest Hills provides a good test for good golfers.
“It’s challenging, but not so hard that everybody can’t play it,” he said.
The course at Forest Hills is in good shape right now since the weather has been good for several weeks.
Regardless of the weather, Dorn has grown to expect the course will be in great shape because of the work of longtime Superintendent Rick Miska.
“He’s a very good superintendent,” Dorn said.
Forest Hills has long been known for the quality of its greens, which is a tribute to the work of Miska.
The golf course currently is gearing up for its summer season, which will includes several traditional events and one new one.
The new event is a three-man scramble being developed and chaired by Mark Bedard of Bedrock’s Restaurants, the event’s sponsor. The scramble will be played Aug. 14-16 and include multiple contests. It replaces the Four-Man Scramble formerly held every June at Forest Hills.
July features two of the club’s annual popular events. The Lady and the Tramp mixed couples event will be held July 11-12 and traditionally draws golfers from throughout the Pacific Northwest.
The Jack Dunn Memorial Scramble, meanwhile, will be held on July 25 and continues to serve as a key fundraising event for Forest Hills Country Club, which operates as a member-operated non-profit organization.
September brings two traditional fundraising scrambles for other local non-profits. Both are open to the public and fun events even for novice golfers.
The Bill Humphreys Memorial Scramble will be held the Sunday of Labor Day weekend (Sept. 6 this year) and benefits the golf teams at Reedsport Community Charter School.
The Tom Huebner Memorial Scramble on Sept. 19 benefits the Reedsport Education Enrichment Foundation.
Forest Hills also has a weekly men’s day event and will have a Couples’ Night on Wednesday during the peak season. The event, open to all couples, is currently scheduled to start on May 27.
For more information on the course or the various events, visit the pro shop or call 541-271-2626.
