Reedsport’s wrestling team placed third last weekend at the Myrtle Point Invitational, with two individual champions.
The highlight came when Nick Glover beat the state’s top-ranked wrestler in the state, Glide’s Dayden Kangiser, in the 182-pound final.
Glover, who had a pin and a decision to reach the final, pinned Kangiser in 1:44.
Kangiser placed second in Class 3A at 182 pounds last year. Glover just missed placer in Class 2A-1A at 170 pounds.
Reedsport had 17 wrestlers compete in the meet, which featured 14 schools, and most did fairly well.
The Brave had the top three placers at 106 pounds.
Aaron Solomon pinned teammate Jose Martinez in the championship match after both also had pins in the semifinals. Kyren Jonnson was third, recording three different pins, but losing to Solomon in the semifinals.
Adam Solomon won his first match at 113 pounds by pin before losing twice.
Reedsport also had three wrestlers at 120 pounds. Christian Solomon placed second, earning a pin and a major decision before being pinned by Bonanza’s Oak Tenold in the championship match.
Yesenia Velazquez had a bye and a loss, before pinning teammate Camden Gust in the consolation quarterfinals. Gust also had a pin in consolation.
Eli Carson placed third at 126 pounds after losing his first match. He won three straight consolation matches, sandwiching two decisions around a pin. Divinity Farris also wrestled at 126 pounds, but did not win any matches.
At 145 pounds, Reedsport’s Brock Wilson had a pair of pins and Dennis Magee also had a pin. Kai Royle also wrestled at the weight class, but didn’t win any matches.
River Lichte placed third at 160 pounds, winning in the quarterfinals by pin, but losing in the semifinals. He bounced back with pins in both the consolation semifinals and the third-place match.
Miguel Velazquez tied for third at 160 pounds. He won four matches by pin, including three straight elimination matches after losing in the quarterfinals. They were unable to wrestle in the third-place match because Velazquez had reached the five-match limit for the day.
Justin Cassaro also won two matches at 160 pounds, but was eliminated in the consolation semifinals.
Kahnor Pickett had a pin at 285 pounds, but was eliminated in the consolation semifinals.
Roseburg won the team title with 226 points, while Glide had 151 and Reedsport 121
Reedsport competed at North Bend in the Central Coast Challenge on Tuesday, with duals against Siuslaw North Bend and Thurston, a good Class 5A team. Results were not available by press time.
Reedsport also wrestles the No. 1 and No. 4 Class 4A teams, Sweet Home and Cascade, on Thursday at Sweet Home.