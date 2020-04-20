A fundraising effort is under way to buy state championship rings for Reedsport’s wrestling team.
The Brave won the Class 2A-1A title by edging six-time champion Culver in February. It was Reedsport’s first state title in the sport since 1967.
The gofundme event is seeking to raise $2,500 to pay for rings for each of the team members “to cherish the memories and accomplishment.”
The effort is sponsored by the Reedsport Braves Boosters Association. Donations are 100 percent tax deductible.
The message on the gofundme page says that any amount is appreciated.
“We know finances are tight right now for many,” it reads. “But with school closed for the rest of the year, we don’t want to let this opportunity slip away.”
To learn more, visit www.gofundme.com and search for State Champion Wrestling Rings.
Reedsport won the state title with just seven boys at the state tournament. Six of those wrestlers placed, including state champions Aaron Solomon, Eli Carson and Miguel Velazquez.
Christian Solomon placed third and Adam Solomon and Jose Martinez both finished fourth.
Reedsport coach Bo Hampton was named coach of the year after guiding the Brave to the title.
