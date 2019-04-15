Kirt Fraley won the annual H2Open at Forest Hills Country Club, a match play tournament played over several weeks, beating Tracy Williams in the final.
Fraley edged Williams 2 and 1 in the championship match.
Along the way, he also beat Richard McCarty in the quarterfinals and Jeremy Calcote in the semifinals of the tournament.
Williams beat Mike Reynolds in the quarterfinals and Bill Lyon in the semifinals.
In the other two quarterfinal matches, Calcote beat Cody Shirley and Lyon beat Grady Walker.
The event is the traditional kickoff of the tournament season at Forest Hills Country Club