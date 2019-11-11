A quartet of Reedsport football players earned first-team all-league honors for football, in a voting of the league’s coaches.
Seniors Jacob Chaney and Tyler Thornton, junior Christian Solomon and sophomore Miguel Velazquez all received first-team recognition.
Chaney was named to the first team on the offensive line and Thornton at receiver. Solomon was recognized at defensive back and Velazquez was the first-team punter.
The honors came after the Brave finished fourth in league play at 1-3 and 3-6 overall.
Velazquez also was named to the second team at both running back and linebacker, while senior Kahnor Pickett was on the second team for the offensive line and at linebacker.
Senior defensive back, junior defensive back and freshman quarterback Kaileb Pickett all were honorable mention picks.
Coquille’s Caiden Yates was named the offensive and defensive player of the year for the second straight season.
Gold Beach’s Kevin Swift, who helped keep the Panthers’ program alive this season, was named coach of the year.
Coquille is one of two Sunset Conference teams still alive after the first round of the playoffs. The Red Devils beat Santiam 44-6 in their opening game Saturday, while Toledo outscored Lost River 62-32. Bandon, which finished second in the league but was seeded just 13th because of a rough preseason, lost at Heppner 49-0.
Sunset Conference Football
Offensive MVP: Caiden Yates, Coquille
Defensive MVP: Caiden Yates, Coquille
Coach of the Year: Kevin Swift, Gold Beach
First Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Braydon Freitag, sr, Bandon.
Running Back: Donovan Villanueva, jr, Toledo; Caiden Yates, sr, Coquille; Ean Smith, sr, Coquille.
Wide Receiver: Mason McAlpine, jr, Toledo; Tyler Thornton, sr, Reedsport; Coby Smith, sr, Bandon.
Center: Garet Hyatt, sr, Coquille.
Offensive Line: Jacob Chaney, sr, Reedsport; Zach Kissinger, sr, Coquille; Renzai Martin, sr, Coquille; Brynn Green, jr, Bandon.
Kicker: Cody Nicholson, sr, Toledo.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Trenton Hutchinson, jr, Toledo; Zach Kissinger, sr, Coquille; Grady Arriola, soph, Coquille' Johnny Helms, soph, Bandon.
Linebacker: Donovan Villanueva, jr, Toledo; Caiden Yates, sr, Coquille; Ean Smith, sr, Coquille; Wyatt Dyer, jr, Bandon.
Defensive Back: Christian Solomon, jr, Reedsport; Gunner Yates, soph, Coquille; Jace Haagen, jr, Coquille; Braydon Freitag, sr, Bandon; Gunner Rothenberger, fr, Toledo.
Punter: Miguel Velazquez, soph, Reedsport.
Second Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Jaxon Rozewski, jr, Toledo.
Running Back: Miguel Velazquez, soph, Reedsport; Gunner Yates, soph, Coquille; Wyatt Dyer, jr, Bandon.
Wide Receiver: Cameron Hagood, sr, Gold Beach.
Center: Markus Cross, jr, Toledo; Ethan Carpenter, sr, Gold Beach.
Offensive Line: Shay Wells, sr, Gold Beach; Nuf Laurino, jr, Gold Beach; Kahnor Pickett, sr, Reedpsort.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Cameron Hagood, sr, Gold Beach; Brendon Smith, jr, Bandon.
Linebacker: Kyle Hayner, sr, Toledo; Kahnor Pickett, sr, Reedsport, Sean White, jr, Bandon; Miguel Velazquez, soph, Reedsport.
Defensive Back: Coby Smith, sr, Bandon.
Honorable Mention
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Kaileb Pickett, soph, Reedsport; Trenton Storns, soph, Gold Beach.
Running Back: Kyle Hayner, sr, Toledo; Landen Timeus, sr, Gold Beach.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Kyle Nicholson, soph, Toledo; Michael Wegner, sr, Bandon.
Linebacker: Landen Timeus, sr, Gold Beach; Brayden Clayburn, jr, Coquille.
Defensive Back: Alex Carson, jr, Reedsport; Tucker Godfrey, sr, Coquille; Dylan Edwards, sr, Gold Beach; Austin Manicke, sr, Reedsport.