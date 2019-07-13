Forest Hills Country Club is gearing up for one traditional event and one new tournament in the coming weeks.
The traditional event is the 38th annual Jack Dunn Memorial Fundraiser on Saturday, July 27. The new one is the Bedrock’s Three-Man Scramble, a three-day event scheduled Aug. 8-11.
The Jack Dunn tournament is the annual fundraiser event for the non-profit country club. The popular event is for teams of up to six golfers and is played in a family- and novice-golfer friendly environment. Check-in starts at 9:30 a.m., with the golf beginning at 10:30.
In addition to the golf, the event features a silent auction and a 50-50 raffle, as well as other prizes. Miracle putts help keep the scoring fun and the golf action flowing.
The entry fee is $45 per golfer and includes lunch after the tournament. The entry deadline is July 24.
Tee sponsorships are available for area businesses for $100 and come with signage on the course.
The tournament is essential for the continued viability of Forest Hills. Money helps pay for maintenance and other costs.
All area golfers are encouraged to participate.
For more information, call the tournament coordinator, Alison Myers, at 541-271-1823.
The new Bedrock’s Three-Man Scramble is packed with golfing action.
It begins with an optional nine-hole scramble on Friday, Aug. 11, along with a Friday Night Fights event and pizza feed.
The Friday scramble teams will be auctioned off, Calcutta-style. High bidders will be in the running for payouts with first-, second-, or third-place finishes either gross or net.
The actual scramble is played out Saturday and Sunday with 18-hole rounds both days. If a full field of 36 teams participates, more than $15,000 in prizes will be awarded.
The tournament calls for morning and afternoon waves, with shotgun starts at 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 pm. Teams can indicated their tee time preference when they register.
The entry fee is $375 per team. Friday’s optional scramble costs $30 per team and the Friday Night Fights is $7 per player.
Honey Pots are available for both Saturday and Sunday ($50 covers both days). The event also features closest to pin and long drive contests both days, hole-in-one prizes on Sunday and a hosted luncheon both days.
The entry deadline is Aug. 2.
For more information, contact Mark Bedard at 541-662-0543.