Forest Hills Country Club has finalized its 2020 golf schedule, which includes a new there-man scramble sponsored by Bedrock’s Restaurants.
The event is being developed and chaired by Mark Bedard of Bedrock’s. It will feature multiple contests and be played over a three-day period, August. 14-16.
The popular Lady and the Tramp mixed couples event, scheduled for July 11-12, draws golfing couples from throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Also returning to the schedule is the popular Jack Dunn Memorial Scramble on July 25, which serves as a key fundraising event for Forest Hills Country Club, which operates as a member-operated nonprofit organization.
The country club also lends itself to hosting a couple of late-season fundraising scrambles for other non-profits, both open to the public and for golfers of all abilities.
The Bill Humphreys Memorial Scramble on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend (Sept. 6 this year), benefits the golf teams at Reedsport Community Charter School.
The Tom Huebner Memorial Scramble on Sept. 19 benefits the Reedsport Education Enrichment Foundation.
The club also will feature a Couples’ Night each Wednesday evening during the peak season, starting May 27. The weekly event is open to all couples.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In