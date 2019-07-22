Reedsport’s football team is finishing up its preseason schedule with a few camps coming up in early August before practice starts.
The team has been working out on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the weight room and on Ruppe Field.
Next week, July 28-Aug. 3, is the annual moratorium week, when the Oregon School Activities Association does not allow any team-related activities or contact between coaches and athletes.
The annual Big Brother football camp is Aug. 6-8 from 5 to 6:45 p.m. at Ruppe Field.
The Brave Skills and Conditioning Cmap is Aug. 12-15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Ruppe Field.
Official practice starts Aug. 19.