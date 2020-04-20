The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has emphasized that while hunting and recreational fishing, crabbing and clamming are still open in Oregon — to Oregon residents only — a lot of the possible access points to waterways are closed to public access due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The closures include boat ramps, parking lots and restrooms in many recreation areas.
All Oregon State Parks are closed, as are the county parks in the region.
Also closed are the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area and other parts of the Siuslaw National Forest and all day-use sites and restrooms on the Bureau of Land Management lands.
ODFW has continued its trout planting, but is not listing the sites and dates for trout plants in order to prevent public crowding at water bodies when hatchery fish are delivered.
“We will continue to stock popular lakes and ponds as long as people do their part and continue to use social distancing,” reads a message on the ODFW website.
ODFW also is not updating its weekly recreation report on the website.
