The spring sports season starts next week in Oregon. Teams started practice last week and the first day games can be played is Monday.
The Reedsport softball team gets an early start on Tuesday, March 12, with a game at Oakland. The Brave also will visit Brookings-Harbor for a doubleheader on Saturday, March 23.
Reedsport’s track team will be in Waldport on Wednesday for the Run for the Clover. Reedsport also is scheduled to participate in the Harvey Lewellen Throws Invitational at Thurston high school on Saturday.
Reedsport’s early schedule for baseball includes home games on Friday against Brookings-Harbor (5 p.m.), Saturday against Lost River (1 p.m.) and Monday against Riddle (4:30 p.m.). Then the Brave head south for the annual American Christian Academy Tournament in Redding, Calif.