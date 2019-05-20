{{featured_button_text}}

Forest Hills Country Club is inviting golfers to the final edition of the Four Man Scramble, on Saturday, June 15.

Because of a decline in the number of participants, the tournament will not be continued, though Forest Hills Pro Todd Bigley has high hopes that a new tournament in August will become the club’s flagship event.

The entry fee for the Four Man Scramble is $300 per team. A practice round and horse race will be held on June 14.

The tournament has gone from a full field of 44 teams with a waiting list to as few as a dozen or so teams the past few years.

For more information, call either Mark Bedard at 541-662-0543 or the Forest Hills Pro Shop at 541-271-2626.

The new tournament, the Three Man Scramble Sponsored by Bedrock’s, will be held Aug. 10—11.

Officials hope that the new format, played later in the summer, will attract more golfers.

