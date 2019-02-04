Reedsport’s swim team competes this weekend in the Class 4A-3A-2A-1A District 4 swim championships in North Bend this weekend.
The event completes the regular season for the Brave.
Preliminaries start at 1 p.m. Friday and finals start at 11:20 a.m. Saturday. Admission each day is $5 for adults and $3 for students at North Bend Municipal Pool.
Reedsport will have seven girls and six boys participating in the meet.
The top 18 finishers in the preliminaries Friday for each individual event will advance to Saturday, when the top six compete in the championship heat, the next six in the consolation heat and the final six in the bonus heat. The top 12 finishers (the championship and consolation heats) will place in each event.
For Reedsport, the best hope to score in individual events probably is Hunter Kruzick in the butterfly, where he is seeded 11th. He also is seeded 17th in the backstroke.
Sydney Robinson is seeded 14th in the 200 freestyle. She also is seeded 17th in the breaststroke, but close to several swimmers in front of her timewise.
Kat Ziska is seeded 16th in the 50 freestyle.
Kassandra Diehl is seeded 13th in the 500 freestyle and 17th in the 200 freestyle.
Reedsport’s other girls are Elsa Frakes (50 freestyle), Madie Kay (50 freestyle and backstroke), Alexis Gillen (50 freestyle) and Amy Hultman (50 freestyle).
The other boys are Nick Klier (50 freestyle and 100 freestyle), Ben Fowler (50 freestyle), Mason Rochon (50 freestyle and 100 freestyle), Tommy Wolford (50 freestyle and 100 freestyle) and Aiden Bright (100 freestyle and breaststroke).
The teams include Reedsport, Marshfield, Cascade Christian, Cottage Grove, Henley, Hidden Valley, Klamath Union, Lost River, Mazama, North Valley, Phoenix and St. Mary’s.
The winner of each event advances to the state meet next week in Portland, as well as any other swimmers who finish among the eight fastest in the state who aren’t champions at the various district meets this weekend.