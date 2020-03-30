Dick Dorn has grown to love teaching during his 30 years in the golf industry, including more than two decades as a PGA professional.
He can’t wait to implement some of his ideas at Forest Hills Country Club, where he’s the new head golf pro.
Unfortunately, his plans are being delayed, like so many other things, by the spread of COVID-19 and guidelines for staying safe in the spread of the coronavirus.
“The coronavirus thing has really hit everybody,” Dorn said last week.
Dorn has been at Forest Hills for several weeks now and is getting to know the members, but said with current social distancing requirements, it’s not practical trying to provide instruction.
He looks forward to when the crisis is over.
“I want to have a beginner program,” he said. “I want to do a very strong junior program.”
He also has been approved to start an LPGA/USGA program at Forest Hills.
“I did it at Denver for a lot of years,” he said. “The girls really enjoy it.”
Dorn has been working in the golf industry for nearly 30 years, including extensive time as a head pro or general manager at several courses, most in smaller communities similar to Reedsport. He has spent extensive time in Colorado and also in Oklahoma. He also has been a consultant in the golf industry.
He is a three-time recipient of both the PGA of America’s President’s Club Award and President’s Council on Growing the Game.
At his base level, he loves working with kids and new golfers.
“I definitely want to be involved in junior golf,” he said. “It’s important to get younger people out. I’ve got pretty good ideas about it.
“I know if you get a good junior program, the kids want to play and the parents get more involved.”
Among his ideas are setting up junior tees that will give younger golfers a chance to play the holes as shorter par-3 holes and learn to love the game.
For regular golfers who don’t have time for an entire nine or 18 holes, but want to play a little, he envisions setting up a fee structure for people to just play five holes, something Forest Hills is naturally suited for because the fifth hole ends near the pro shop.
“A lot of people are in a hurry,” Dorn said.
He would like to have a ladies clinic each week
“I’ve got a lot more ideas,” he said.
They will just take time to take root.
As part of his contract with the Forest Hills membership association, Dorn has assumed ownership and operation of the on-site pro shop merchandise and golf service facilities.
Dorn and his wife, Barbara, had visited Western Oregon several times on vacation and when the Forest Hills job came open, he applied with hopes he would get the job.
“I really love the coast a lot,” he said. “That’s the biggest draw.”
Jackson hopes to reopen the Forest Hills restaurant — he said she has owned three restaurants in the past — starting with to-go food with a simple menu — Dorn described it as “nothing elaborate.”
In the meantime, Dorn hopes to meet Forest Hills members and community golfers who are not members alike. Play has been steady when the weather has been good and golf is an activity that is approved by the governor as long as the golfers maintain social distancing guidelines.
At Forest Hills, that has meant a limit of one golfer per power cart, with the exception of family members or golfers who arrive in the same vehicle.
Golfers also are asked to leave the pins in on the greens when they are putting and to provide gimmies to playing partners on short putts.
Forest Hills staff have been carefully cleaning each power cart after use, as well as all the public surfaces that might be contacted by golfers.
