Reedsport ace Dallas McGill has a goal of making it to Major League Baseball.
For now, his next step to getting there after graduating from Reedsport next spring is Southwestern Oregon Community College.
McGill, Reedsport’s big lefty, signed a letter of intent last week to play for the Lakers starting next fall. He joins longtime for Braydon Freitag of Bandon as a commitment to SWOCC.
“I’m excited,” McGill said on Saturday. “It’s going to be fun.”
McGill described SWOCC as his next step, unless he is drafted high enough in the professional baseball draft next spring to entice him to go straight into the pros.
Under the current rules, if McGill started at a four-year school, he would have to wait at least three years to be drafted again.
He said SWOCC is a good fit.
“I like SWOCC,” he said. “The coached seemed really positive, and a nice guy.”
SWOCC coach Dave Deutschman has a mutual appreciation for McGill.
“He’s just an ace,” Deutschman said, adding that McGill has the potential “of stepping into the role of staff leader and the No. 1 guy on the mound.
“Of course, he has to earn it, but we think he’s very capable,” Deutschman said.
The SWOCC coach also envisions using McGill as a first baseman when he is not pitching, to get McGill’s big bat in the lineup, too.
It’s not a surprise Deutschman would like to get McGill’s complete package at SWOCC.
You have free articles remaining.
Last spring, as a junior for the Brave, McGill batted .530 with eight home runs, 40 RBIs and 30 runs scored. On the mound, he pitched 51.1 innings, allowing just eight hits and three earned runs while striking out 106 batters and walking 17. He had a perfect .40 earned run average and his impressive collection of starts included a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts in Reedsport’s first playoff game.
Deutschman expects Mcgill to keep getting better.
“He has a high ceiling,” SWOCC’s coach said. “You can’t teach 6-foot-5 and left-handed.
“And I talk about five motor skills, he’s got them.”
Deutschman said McGill has solid skills and a consistent motion.
“One thing he does is he repeats what he has,” Deutschman said. “The people we watch on television (in the pros), they repeat what they have every single time.”
Deutschman expects McGill to improve quickly when he sees better opposition at SWOCC next fall and then during the NWAC season the following spring.
“He’s got all the tools,” the coach said. “I think (being) on the junior college level for a year is going to be a very good place for him to open up a lot of doors.”
McGill said he likes the direction SWOCC is heading in the sport and looks forward to playing with Freitag.
He plans to study business with a fall-back plan of being an electrician if his baseball dreams don’t work out.
First, though, he has his final high school baseball season, and before that his final season on the basketball court for the Brave, alongside close friend and fellow senior Javier Analco, now healthy from a shoulder injury that cut short his football season.
“We should be pretty good,” he said.