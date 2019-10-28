The Reedsport cross country teams had their final tuneups for this week’s district meet with a pair of races on consecutive days last week.
The district meet was held Tuesday in Eugene (results weren’t available by press time).
Brady Dexter, Skyler Sunder and Kassie Diehl ran in the junior varsity races at the huge Oregon Country Fair Invitational at Elmira.
Dexter was 53rd in the boys race, finishing in 20 minutes and 41 seconds. Sunder was 134th in 25:10.
Diehl finished 67th in the girls race in 33:08.
You have free articles remaining.
And on Thursday, Reedsport competed in the Run for the Brownies, a 3,000-meter race at Sandpines Golf Course in Florence.
Dexter finished in 11:37, good for 18th place. Sunder finished 41st in 15:06.
Diehl was 50th in the girls race in a time of 18:48.
Ashley Schuttpelz, Reedsport’s top runner, wasn’t able to run in either event because of an illness. Coach Jennifer Wright hoped she would be back in time for the district meet this week. Schuttpelz ranked 15th in the league, based on her season-best time of 22 minutes and 30 seconds. Dexter ranked 43rd for the boys after running his season-best time in the Country Fair Classic.
The district includes 25 boys teams in the Class 2A-1A division and 31 schools for the Class 3A-2A-1A girls league.