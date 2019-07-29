{{featured_button_text}}
Stephanie Casey 2 (copy)

Stephanie Casey, here shown finishing in the Bullards Run in January, is one of the top race walkers in the United States. 

 Photo by Tom Hutton

Stephanie Casey of Reedsport finished fifth in the 10,000-meter race walk at the U.S. Track & Field Championships in Iowa on Sunday.

Casey, a doctor in Reedsport, finished the 25-lap race in 50 minutes and 59.85 seconds.

Katie Burnett won the race in 46:12.45.

Casey’s first lap was her slowest, 2:08.09, and her last lap was her fastest, 1:54.98. In between, she was remarkably consistent, with every lap but three between 2:01 and 2:03 (those three were 2:00.04, 2:04.20 and 2:05.78).

She started in eighth place after the first lap and moved up to fifth on the 10th lap. She stayed there the rest of the way.

A total of 12 walkers took part in the race.

Casey has had a strong year.

In March, she placed sixth in the USA 20-kilometer championships with a time of 1:44.01.

In January, she was second in the USA 50-kilometer championships, finishing in 5:00:04. She improved by nearly 20 minutes in April at the PanAmerican 50-kilometer Race Walking Cup, finishing sixth in 4:41:12.

In 2018, Casey was second in the USA Championships at 20-kilometers, finishing in 1:55:11.90.

Casey has been race walking competitively for 11 years. She debuted in 2008 when she was fifth in the US Race 20-kilometer (on roads) Walking Trials in 1:41:48 and sixth in the Olympic trials, also in Eugene, in 1:43:51.

She was fifth in the 20,000-meters at the 2010 national championships in 1:47:06. She was eighth at both the 2012 national championships in Eugene (1:47:31.90) and the 2014 national championships (1:48:50.26).

Casey currently ranks 54th in the world at 50-kilometers.

