Stephanie Casey of Reedsport finished fifth in the 10,000-meter race walk at the U.S. Track & Field Championships in Iowa on Sunday.
Casey, a doctor in Reedsport, finished the 25-lap race in 50 minutes and 59.85 seconds.
Katie Burnett won the race in 46:12.45.
Casey’s first lap was her slowest, 2:08.09, and her last lap was her fastest, 1:54.98. In between, she was remarkably consistent, with every lap but three between 2:01 and 2:03 (those three were 2:00.04, 2:04.20 and 2:05.78).
She started in eighth place after the first lap and moved up to fifth on the 10th lap. She stayed there the rest of the way.
A total of 12 walkers took part in the race.
Casey has had a strong year.
In March, she placed sixth in the USA 20-kilometer championships with a time of 1:44.01.
In January, she was second in the USA 50-kilometer championships, finishing in 5:00:04. She improved by nearly 20 minutes in April at the PanAmerican 50-kilometer Race Walking Cup, finishing sixth in 4:41:12.
In 2018, Casey was second in the USA Championships at 20-kilometers, finishing in 1:55:11.90.
Casey has been race walking competitively for 11 years. She debuted in 2008 when she was fifth in the US Race 20-kilometer (on roads) Walking Trials in 1:41:48 and sixth in the Olympic trials, also in Eugene, in 1:43:51.
She was fifth in the 20,000-meters at the 2010 national championships in 1:47:06. She was eighth at both the 2012 national championships in Eugene (1:47:31.90) and the 2014 national championships (1:48:50.26).
Casey currently ranks 54th in the world at 50-kilometers.