Longtime Forest Hills Country Club golfer Jeremy Calcote had his first hole-in-one at the course on Friday.
Calcote aced the 176-yard sixth hole, playing from the blue tees, for his first ace in 27 years of golfing.
He used a 6-iron and nearly holed out on the fly, coming up just short of the cup and having the ball roll less than one revolution into the hole.
Calcote was playing with close friend Ryan Sullens. Both are members at the country club.