<h2>Reedsport Lanes
Sunday Night Mixed Social
Sept. 22
LEADING TEAMS: Some Beach 8-4, Odd Man Out 7-5, Split Happens 6-6. TEAM GAME: Some Beach 624, No Bodies 618, Odd Man Out 607. SERIES: Some Beach 1765, No Bodies 1763, Odd Man Out 1740. GAME HDCP: Some Beach 850, No Bodies 809, Split Happens 802. SERIES HDCP: Some Beach 2443, No Bodies 2336, Old Hippies 2330. MEN GAME: Barry 200, Bruce 193, Mike 192. SERIES: Mike 563, Barry 535, Josh & Don 460. GAME HDCP: Brad 236, Barry 235, Bruce 227. SERIES HDCP: Mike 665, Barry 640, Brad 636. WOMEN GAME: Grace & Rhonda 167, Dette 157, Sandy 147. SERIES: Rhonda 461, Dette 420, Grace 416. GAME HDCP: Dette 217, Grace 213, Rhonda 201. SERIES HDCP: Dette 600, Rhonda 563, Grace 554. CONVERTED SPLITS: Mike 3-10, Jason 3-10, C J 3-10, B J 2-7, Denise 5-6, Rhonda 5-20x2, Sandy 3-10 Grace 3-10.