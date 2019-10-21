<h2>Reedsport Lanes
Sunday Night Mixed Social
Oct. 20
LEADING TEAMS: Odd Man Out 19-9, Some Beach 118-10, Grace & Kids 16-12. TEAM GAME: No Bodies 640, Odd Man Out 635, Some Beach 611. SERIES: No Bodies 1901, Odd Man Out 1844, Some Beach 1735. GAME HDCP: Grace & Kids 853, Some Beach 837, No Bodies 811. SERIES HDCP: Grace & Kids 2466, No Bodies 2414, Some Beach 2413. CONVERTED SPLITS: Gladys 4-5, Levi 2-7, rad 3-10, Quila 4-7-9, B J 4-5. INDIVIDUAL MEN GAME: Barry 234 (+62), Sam 225 (+72), Mike 192. Josh 180 (+27) & Levi 179 (+44). SERIES: Sam 633 (+179), Barry 560, Grady 520. Levi 488 (+83).
GAME HDCP: Sam 272, Barry 262, Levi 244. SERIES HDCP: Levi 683, Barry 644, Jason 627. WOMEN GAME: Rhonda 182, Quila 171, Grace 161. SERIES: Rhonda 512, Quila 439, Grace 434. GAME HDCP: Rhonda 224, Gladys 217, B J 215. SERIES HDCP: Rhonda 638, B J 624, Grace & Shirley 581.
Old Geezers place second
North Bend Lanes recently hosted the Oregon State Bowling 600 Club Annual Tournament. “Old Geezers” from Reedsport Lanes finished in second place for the team event. Members of the team were: Sandra Scott, Grace Murphy, Rhonda Hershberger & C J Perry. Other finishers from Reedsport were: Ruth Flowers in the singles event and Ruth Flowers along with Sandra Scott in all events. Congratulations ladies.
Gutter Gussies
Oct. 15
LEADING TEAMS: Reedsport Lanes 17.5-10.5, Ocean Pacific 17-11, Sugar Shack 14.5-13.5. TEAM GAME: Ocean Pacific 486, Oregon Hat 460, Rdsprt/Grdnr Firehose 414. SERIES: Ocean Pacific 1393, Oregon Hat 1321, Sugar Shack 1195. GAME HDCP: Reedsport Lanes 661, Ocean Pacific 658, Oregon Hat 634. SERIES HDCP: Ocean Pacific 1909, Reedsport Lanes 1902, Oregon Hat 1843. CONVERTED SPLITS: Wendy 9-10, Grace 5-7 x 2 & 4-5-7 x 2. INDIVIDUAL GAME: Carm 181 (+53), Ruth 179, Grace 177. Sandy 172 (+33). SERIES: Ruth 486, Grace 478, Gladys 476. Carm 475 (+91). GAME HDCP: Carm 253, Sandy 233, B J 229. SERIES HDCP: Carm 691, Wendy 645, B J 641.