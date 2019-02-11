Reedsport Lanes
Sunday Night Mixed Social
Feb. 10
LEADING TEAMS: ‘Stangs 21-7, Pocket Pounders 19-9, Devil Dogs 14-14. TEAM GAME: Pocket Pounders 788, Some Beach 691, We Four 660. SERIES: Pocket Pounders 2086, Some Beach 1972, We Four 1891. GAME HDCP: Pocket Pounders 933, ‘Stangs 854, No Bodies 844. SERIES HDCP: Pocket Pounders 2521, ‘Stangs 2499, No Bodies 2424. MEN GAME: Jason 219 +61, Mike 218, Barry 214 +30. Also==Don 205 +28 & c.g., Carl 183 +34, Levi 165 +28. SERIES Don 592 +61, Mike 568, Barry 561. Also==Carl 525 +78, Jason 525 +51, Bill 491 +53. GAME HDCP: Jason 261, Bill 247, Carl 234. SERIES HDCP: Carl 678, Don 661, Bill 653. CONVERTED SPLITS: Don 2-7, Sam 4-5-7 & 4-5, Barb 3-10x2, Levi 3-10, Brad 5-7, Barry 2-4-10 & 3-9-10. WOMEN GAME: Rhonda 200 +34, Melissa 182 +46, Barb 177 +35. SERIES: Rhonda 555 +57, Grace 482, Christina 478. GAME HDCP: Melissa 246, Barb 235, Rhonda 234. SERIES HDCP: Rhonda 657, Melissa 635, Grace 614.