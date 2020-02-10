<h2>Reedsport Lanes
Sunday Night Mixed Social
Feb. 9
LEADING TEAMS: Some Beach 23-5, Old Hippies 18-10, Split Happens 15-13. TEAM GAME: Odd Man Out 708, Old Hippies 674, Split Happens 645. SERIES: Odd Man Out 2005, Old Hippies 1949, Some Beach 1915. GAME HDCP: Split Happens 858, Old Hippies 857, Odd Man Out 856. SERIES HDCP: Old Hippies 2498, Some Beach 2494, Odd Man Out 2449. INDIVIDUAL MEN GAME: Don M. 279 (cg), Sam 235 (cg), Barry 218. SERIES: Don M. 648, Sam 625, Mike H. & Barry 581. GAME HDCP: Don M. 279, Sam 251, Brad 237. SERIES HDCP: Sam 673, Don M. 648, Mike H. 644. WOMEN GAME: Quili 236, Rhonda 183, Niser 173. SERIES: Quili 536, Rhonda 493, Brooke 424. GAME HDCP: Quili 260, Niser 242, Brooke 226. SERIES HDCP: Shirley 637, Brooke 619, Niser 618. CONVERTED SPLITS: George 5-10, Bruce 3-9-10, B J 3-10, C J 5-6, Shirley 4-5, Niser 5-7, Quili 2-4-5-10, Gladys 3-10.