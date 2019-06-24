The Reedsport Boosters Association presented two Rudy Ruppe Awards during the school’s recent awards night for the graduating seniors.
The awards, which come with a $500 scholarship, were presented to Kyle Barnes and AJ Stoltey.
Both graduating seniors were multi-sport athletes who were most recognized for their work with Reedsport’s Sunset Conference champion baseball team. But the award encompasses much more than just athletic success.
It is named for Rudy Ruppe, the renowned coach, teacher and administrator at Reedsport — the namesake for the football, track and baseball facilities are named after him.
“Mr. Ruppe exemplified a life of integrity, competitiveness and perseverance in the face of all odds,” said Joe Zeliniski of the Reedsport Boosters.
Zelinski noted that Ruppe encouraged students to be involved in sports and other activities outside the classroom.
“To this day, his passion for the youth of Reedsport is enshrined at Ruppe Field, which is named in his honor,” Zelinski said.
“Encouraging students to get involved in activities, and become contributing citizens both within and outside the school walls, is what Rudy Ruppe was all about. And it is in that same spirit that we continue to present the annual Rudy Ruppe Memorial Award — the highest honor that can be bestowed upon any Reedsport student-athlete-citizen.”
Senior candidates are considered based on the entire sum of their participation, effort, leadership and pursuit of excellence in the classroom, athletics and the school and community, he noted.
“In short, the recipients are those who best exemplify what it means to be Reedsport Brave.”
In addition to being a multi-sport athlete, Barnes also was the valedictorian for the Class of 2019 and is a successful entrepreneur.
Stoltey also was involved in student government and the spirit club as well as being very active in the Boys State program.