A number of South Coast lakes and ponds, including some in the Reedsport area, have received recent trout plants and are slated for additional stocking this week by the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife.
Marie Lake in Umpqua Lighthouse State Park is slated to receive 2,000 legal trout.
Loon Lake, east of Reedsport, meanwhile, is scheduled to receive 1,500 legals.
Powers Pond, located in Powers County Park, will received 3,000 legal trout and 150 trophy trout.
Garrison Lake in Port Orford will receive 1,567 trophy trout this week and 200 more next week.
Also next week, Upper and Lower Empire Lake in Coos Bay’s John Topits Park are to receive 400 trophy trout each.
Bradley Lake near Bandon was slated for 200 trophy trout and Johnson Mill Pond near Coquille will receive 50 trophy fish.
The week of March 30, Eel Lake at Tugman State Park in Lakeside will receive 2,500 legal trough. Butterfield Lake on the Oregon Dunes will receive 3,000 legals and Lower Empire Lake will receive 1,000 trophy trout.
Also the week of March 30, Johnson Mill Pond will receive 3,000 legal trout, as will Saunders Lake, north of North Bend and Bluebill Lake in the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area.
Lake Marie will receive an additional 1,000 legal trout the week of April 6. Also that week, Floras Lake near Langlois will receive 150 trophy trout, Garrison Lake will receive 450 trophy trout an Arizona Pond near Gold Beach will receive 1,900 legals. Laird Lake, located up the Elk River from Port Orford, will receive 1,400 legal trout.
And the week of April 13, both North and South Tenmile Lake in Lakeisde will receive 3,000 legal trout. Upper Empire Lake will receive 1,250 trophy trout and Lower Empire Lake will receive 2,250. Arizona Pond will receive 200 trophy trout and Garrison Lake will receive 3,000 legals and 400 trophy fish.
In the Florence area, Woahink Lake was slated for 1,332 legal trout and Elbow Lake for 1,866 this week. Munsel Lake was to receive 3,000 legals and 150 trophy trout. Carter Lake was due to receive 1,000 legals, Cleawox Lake was scheduled for 2,800 legals and 186 trophy trout and Siltcoos Lagoon was slated for 1,166 legals and 106 trophy fish, with Siltcoos Lake receiving 1,332 legals.
In addition, a number of other Florence-area lakes in the dunes — North Georgia Lake (400 legals), Dune Lake (692 legals and 36 trophy trout), Lost Lake (532 legals), Buck Lake (3,600 legals and 200 trophy trout) were slated to receive fish this week.
Most of those lakes will receive additional trout in the coming weeks.
The full stocking schedule is available at www.odfw.com, as well as a map of the different lakes that receive fish. The lakes from Reedsport south are in the Southwest Zone, while the Florence-area lakes are in the Northwest zone.
The daily limit for trout is five fish, with only one over 20 inches.
As for fishing on the Umpqua River, hatchery Chinook salmon can be retained in the mainstem of the Umpqua River through June 30, but wild salmon may not be retained.
Steelhead fishing has reportedly been decent. Trout fishing on the river and its tributaries is closed until Memorial Day in May.
