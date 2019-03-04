Reedsport’s Javier Analco was named to the Sunset Conference second team in voting by the league’s coaches. Dallas McGill was named to the all-defense team and was an honorable mention selection for the all-league team, along with Leo Voepel.
For Reedsport’s girls, Paige Hausamnn-Noel and Makenzie Seeley received honorable mention recognition. Hausmann-Noel also was on the all-defense team.
Coquille’s Morgan Baird and Toledo’s Conner Marchant were named the boys and girls players of the year. The defensive players of the year were Marchant and Coquille’s Abbey Dieu.