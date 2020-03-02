Redsport’s Javier Analco was named to the Sunset Conference basketball second team and three teammates also were recognized in voting by the league’s coaches.

Analco was often the team’s leading scorer and a dominant force inside before an ankle injury kept him from playing in the team’s final games, including a league playoff loss to Bandon, one of three Sunset Conference schools to advance to the Class 2A state tournament in Pendleton — Toledo and Coquille also made it to the final site.

Reedsport’s Dallas McGill was on the third team and Tyler Thornton and Jamison Conger were honorable mention picks. All four Reedsport players are seniors.

Toledo’s Conner Marchant was the league’s player of the year and Coquille’s Ean Smith was defensive player of the year. They were joined on the first team by Toledo’s Mason McAlpine, Coquille’s Jeremy Kistner and Bandon’s Coby Smith and Braydon Freitag.

Reedsport senior Makenzie Seeley and sophomore Jenna Corcoran were named honorable mention for the girls.

Coquille’s Morgan Baird was player of the year and Bandon’s Traylyn Arana was defensive player of the year. They were joined on the first team by Bandon’s Ashley Strain and Eduarda Reolon, Coquille’s Drew Wilson and Toledo’s Mahala Fisher.

Bandon’s Vince Quattocchi and Jordan Sammons were the boys and girls coaches of the year, respectively.

Sunset Conference Boys

Player of the Year: Conner Marchant, Toledo

Defensive Player of the Year: Ean Smith, Coquille

Coach of the Year: Vince Quattrocchi, Bandon

First Team

Conner Marchant, sr, Toledo

Ean Smith, sr, Coquille

Coby Smith, sr, Bandon

Mason McAlpine, jr, Toledo

Bryadon Freitag, sr, Bandon

Jeremy Kistner, sr, Coquille

Second Team

Javier Analco, sr, Reedsport

Jaxon Rozewski, jr, Toledo

Zak Holsey, soph, Waldport

Jace Haagen, jr, Coquille

Luke Nicholson, jr, Myrtle Point

Third Team

Cort McKinley, jr, Coquille

Gianni Altman, fr, Gold Beach

Cooper Lang, soph, Bandon

Dallas McGill, sr, Reedsport

Gabe Swan, jr, Myrtle Point

Honorable Mention

Tyler Thornton, sr, Reedsport

Gunner Rothenberger, fr, Toledo

Jamison Conger, sr, Reedsport

Jose Medina, sr, Myrtle Point

Coren Loper, soph, Toledo

Levi Fruechte, soph, Waldport

Clifton Howard, sr, Toledo

Will Freitag, sr, Bandon

Sunset Conference Girls

Player of the Year: Morgan Baird, Coquille

Defensive Player of the Year: Traylyn Arana, Bandon

Coach of the Year: Jordan Sammons, Bandon

First Team

Morgan Baird, sr, Coquille

Traylyn Arana, sr, Bandon

Mahala Fisher, sr, Toledo

Ashley Strain, sr, Bandon

Drew Wilson, jr, Coquille

Eduarda Reolon, jr, Bandon

Second Team

Carlee GeDeros, sr, Coquille

Kylie Burk, jr, Waldport

Kailina Hamilton, soph, Gold Beach

Kennedy Turner, jr, Bandon

Maddi Reynolds, soph, Myrtle point

Third Team

Saige Gallino, sr, Coquille

Chas Walch, sr, Waldport

Tana’ya Barnhart, sr, Toledo

Morgan Hinds, jr, Toledo

Charity Smith, soph, Waldport

Honorable Mention

Naomi Martin, sr, Bandon

Courtney Jones, fr, Gold Beach

Heavenlee Reynolds, jr, Myrtle Point

Maddy Metcalf, sr, Toledo

Makenzie Seeley, sr, Reedsport

Jenna Corcoran, soph, Reedsport

Kyra Pickner, sr, Waldport

Mia Ruiz, sr, Coquille

Jenifer Risenhoover, sr, Gold Beach

