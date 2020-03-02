Redsport’s Javier Analco was named to the Sunset Conference basketball second team and three teammates also were recognized in voting by the league’s coaches.
Analco was often the team’s leading scorer and a dominant force inside before an ankle injury kept him from playing in the team’s final games, including a league playoff loss to Bandon, one of three Sunset Conference schools to advance to the Class 2A state tournament in Pendleton — Toledo and Coquille also made it to the final site.
Reedsport’s Dallas McGill was on the third team and Tyler Thornton and Jamison Conger were honorable mention picks. All four Reedsport players are seniors.
Toledo’s Conner Marchant was the league’s player of the year and Coquille’s Ean Smith was defensive player of the year. They were joined on the first team by Toledo’s Mason McAlpine, Coquille’s Jeremy Kistner and Bandon’s Coby Smith and Braydon Freitag.
Reedsport senior Makenzie Seeley and sophomore Jenna Corcoran were named honorable mention for the girls.
Coquille’s Morgan Baird was player of the year and Bandon’s Traylyn Arana was defensive player of the year. They were joined on the first team by Bandon’s Ashley Strain and Eduarda Reolon, Coquille’s Drew Wilson and Toledo’s Mahala Fisher.
Bandon’s Vince Quattocchi and Jordan Sammons were the boys and girls coaches of the year, respectively.
Sunset Conference Boys
Player of the Year: Conner Marchant, Toledo
Defensive Player of the Year: Ean Smith, Coquille
Coach of the Year: Vince Quattrocchi, Bandon
First Team
Conner Marchant, sr, Toledo
Ean Smith, sr, Coquille
Coby Smith, sr, Bandon
Mason McAlpine, jr, Toledo
Bryadon Freitag, sr, Bandon
Jeremy Kistner, sr, Coquille
Second Team
Javier Analco, sr, Reedsport
Jaxon Rozewski, jr, Toledo
Zak Holsey, soph, Waldport
Jace Haagen, jr, Coquille
Luke Nicholson, jr, Myrtle Point
Third Team
Cort McKinley, jr, Coquille
Gianni Altman, fr, Gold Beach
Cooper Lang, soph, Bandon
Dallas McGill, sr, Reedsport
Gabe Swan, jr, Myrtle Point
Honorable Mention
Tyler Thornton, sr, Reedsport
Gunner Rothenberger, fr, Toledo
Jamison Conger, sr, Reedsport
Jose Medina, sr, Myrtle Point
Coren Loper, soph, Toledo
Levi Fruechte, soph, Waldport
Clifton Howard, sr, Toledo
Will Freitag, sr, Bandon
Sunset Conference Girls
Player of the Year: Morgan Baird, Coquille
Defensive Player of the Year: Traylyn Arana, Bandon
Coach of the Year: Jordan Sammons, Bandon
First Team
Morgan Baird, sr, Coquille
Traylyn Arana, sr, Bandon
Mahala Fisher, sr, Toledo
Ashley Strain, sr, Bandon
Drew Wilson, jr, Coquille
Eduarda Reolon, jr, Bandon
Second Team
Carlee GeDeros, sr, Coquille
Kylie Burk, jr, Waldport
Kailina Hamilton, soph, Gold Beach
Kennedy Turner, jr, Bandon
Maddi Reynolds, soph, Myrtle point
Third Team
Saige Gallino, sr, Coquille
Chas Walch, sr, Waldport
Tana’ya Barnhart, sr, Toledo
Morgan Hinds, jr, Toledo
Charity Smith, soph, Waldport
Honorable Mention
Naomi Martin, sr, Bandon
Courtney Jones, fr, Gold Beach
Heavenlee Reynolds, jr, Myrtle Point
Maddy Metcalf, sr, Toledo
Makenzie Seeley, sr, Reedsport
Jenna Corcoran, soph, Reedsport
Kyra Pickner, sr, Waldport
Mia Ruiz, sr, Coquille
Jenifer Risenhoover, sr, Gold Beach
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In