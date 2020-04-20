The high school baseball season was wiped out along with all other spring sports for high schools in Oregon, but there is still a chance Reedsport athletes might get a summer season.
Provided Oregon’s governor allows baseball to resume this summer and the Oregon School Activities Association allows use of school facilities, North Coos is planning to have a team this summer, as are several other American Legion teams in southern Oregon.
Players from Reedsport who want to participate are on the North Coos roster along with players from North Bend and Siuslaw.
The Waterfront competes at the single-A level of American Legion.
North Coos coach Brad Horning said the current plan is for a season that would start June 13 with a game against South Coos, which has players from Marshfield, Bandon, Coquille and Myrtle Point.
The first league doubleheader would be June 17, also against South Coos at Clyde Allen Field.
The league, Area 4 North, would include North Coos, South Coos, Roseburg Pepsi and Grants Pass. This year, there will only be one Roseburg team at the single-A level.
The nonleague schedule also includes games against a second Grants Pass team, North Medford and Henley of Klamath Falls.
North Coos has won the past two single-A state titles. The state tournament this year is scheduled for North Marion High School from July 24-29.
The season depends on a couple of elements.
First, the state needs to open up the possibility of baseball.
Second, the Oregon School Activities Association needs to allow the use of school facilities, something that is currently not allowed.
OSAA’s executive board had an online meeting last week and emphasized that the use of school facilities would continue to be prohibited.
Horning hopes that the American Legion season can happen, for the sake of the players, who already have lost one season.
“If baseball doesn’t happen, I will just work on my house,” Horning said. “But the kids only have so many seasons.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In