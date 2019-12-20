The change to nine-man football for Class 2A in Oregon likely will be delayed until at least 2022.
The Oregon School Activities Association’s Ad-Hoc Advisory Committee decided at its meeting last week to support moving the start date to 2022 to be in line with the start of the next four-year time block and to give schools a chance to implement the nine-man game at the junior varsity level.
If the change does come in 2022, schools that want to continue playing 11-man can play up at the Class 3A level for football and remain in Class 2A for other sports.
In its summary of the meeting, the committee reported that several leagues are in favor of making the transition immediately, while others would prefer a delay.
In addition to wanting to introduce the game at the JV level, some leagues expressed concerns about scheduling and finding enough games since only Class 2A would have the nine-man format.
OSAA staff will survey all Class 2A schools regarding nine-man football and share their findings with the committee at its January meeting.
While Reedsport won’t be switching to nine-man, the Brave will have some new league foes if the latest proposal is approved.
Gold Beach intends to drop down to Class 1A eight-man football, which would have left the Sunset Conference with just four schools for football, since Myrtle Point and Waldport also play eight-man.
The committee has recommended OSAA switch to five leagues for Class 2A starting next year, and in that switch, the southern schools in the state, including those in the Sunset Conference, would be in the same league.
That means Reedsport, Coquille and Bandon would be in a league with Glide, Lakeview, Illinois Valley, Rogue River and Lost River.
Reedsport played Glide, Illinois Valley and Rogue River in its nonleague schedule this year.
Toledo would be in a league with Central Linn, Creswell, Jefferson, Lowell, Monroe, Oakland, Oakridge and Regis.
Each of the five leagues would get three guaranteed playoff spots and there would only be one at-large spot available under the proposal.
The committee’s next meeting will be held on Jan. 22, when the group will finalize its proposal to present to the OSAA Executive Board in February.