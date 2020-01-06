With 2019 at an end, the environmental nonprofit SOLVE reported that they connected nearly 32,000 volunteers to over 1,160 environmental projects in a year-end update for their 50th year of operation.
In the course of these projects, SOLVE reported volunteers collected 282,012 pounds of litter and marine debris, recycled 169,386 cigarettes and cleared over 21 acres of invasive species.
"The informal SOLVE motto is just to 'get things done,'" said Kris Carico, SOLVE CEO. "We are a small but mighty team, always thinking of the most efficient route to have the biggest impact to improve Oregon's environment."
Many Oregonians know SOLVE from their coast-wide beach cleanups and SOLVE IT Earth Day events. However, SOLVE supports volunteers throughout the year and promotes volunteer opportunities every weekend on their website.
SOLVE was founded by Governor Tom McCall in 1969 and is Oregon's go-to environmental nonprofit. SOLVE focuses on marine debris prevention, litter cleanup, removal of invasive species and planting native trees. They engage hundreds of thousands of volunteers to collect litter and remove invasive plants every year. Since their start 50 years ago, it's estimated they have cleared over a million pounds of litter and cleared hundreds of acres of coast land.
More information on SOLVE or upcoming projects can be found by visiting solveoregon.org or emailing info@solveoregon.org.