FLORENCE — The Florence Garden Club will present Vicki Penwell, the Director at the Cape Perpetua Visitor Center, Siuslaw National Forest, who will address several updates to the Siuslaw Forest, including the new hiking guide and the dune restoration project. This presentation will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at the Presbyterian Church of the Siuslaw, 3996, US Highway 101 in Florence. The public is invited to attend this free lecture.
This is Ms. Penwell’s first year as director and fifth year with the forest service. Prior to coming to the Oregon Coast she lived on an Alaska off-grid homestead located in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve for 25 years and, for 12 of those years was a District Interpretive Ranger for the National Park Service. She has been a Lead Field Ranger with the Valuing People and Places program for the past 4 years. During that time she has worked in the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area and at the Cape Perpetua Scenic Area. She is passionate about sharing special places like Siuslaw National Forest and believes that one of her most important jobs is to inspire the next generation of advocates for special places.