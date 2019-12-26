ROSEBURG — As of Christmas Day, Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center reported having found homes for 1,399 dogs, cats and other animals in 2019, setting a new record for adoptions in a single year. The old record was set in 2007.
Over half of the adoptions were cats and kittens with Saving Grace reporting that kitten adoptions saw an increase in 2019. They held the Saving Grace Kitten Showers to raise funds and awareness of how many kittens are orphaned or abandoned. Many of them arrive at shelters in the spring and fall.
"About a third of our kittens arrive in May or June alone," said Wendy Kang, executive director of Saving Grace. "So we really make an effort to let the community know these sweet babies are available for adoption … I think people are starting to realize the value they get when they adopt a healthy kitten through Saving Grace, and they get the joy of changing the life of an animal as well."
She added that their kitten adoption fee is $80, which includes services for spay/neuter, vaccinations and a microchip.
Saving Grace also launched Fido Field Trips in 2019. This allows dogs staying at the center to go out with volunteers to parks or on hikes. They can also be brought to businesses that welcome pets. Kang said the field trips are a good way to reduce a dog's stress as well as keeping them socialized while they wait for adoption.
Saving Grace is committed to bringing about more successful adoptions in 2020, and asks animal lovers to consider giving a contribution to Saving Grace. They also need volunteers to take dogs on field trips, foster animals, or just to help at the adoption center.
"We wouldn't have the adoption numbers we have in 2019 without the support of the community," said Kang.
More information about Saving Grace, and ways to support them, can be found at savinggrace.info.