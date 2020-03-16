Russell Donald Hall
January 12, 1929 – March 10, 2020
Russell Donald Hall, 91, of Florence, Ore. Passed away on March 10, 2020. He was born on Jan. 12, 1929 in Wadena, Ind. To parents Charles and Lydia Hall.
He was married to Julia Burke for 30 years and had 5 boys. He moved to Oregon in 1959. He worked as a logger and restaurant owner. He remarried in Sept. 2018 to Sidney Wheeler.
Russ was an avid music lover. He was a member of a western band called, “The Western Drifters” and they played on KCBY. He was a member of the Old Time Fiddlers for many years. He shared his passion for music with people by carving flutes to give as gifts. His music touched the hearts of many. He loved spending time fishing and learning about this Indian Heritage. He was very loving and was known for his great hugs and spirited laugh. He was a dedicated Christian and lover of God and now has eternal peace with his Lord & Savior.
He is preceded in death by his parents; four sisters; six brothers; first wife Julia; son, Steven Hall; and grandson, Tommy Hall.
Russ is survived by his wife Sidney Wheeler; sons and wives, Doyle and Cathy Hall, Russell and Barbara Hall; sons, Jim Hall and Bernie Hall; twelve grand-kids; twenty eight great grand-kids; and seven great-great grand-kids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In