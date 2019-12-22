FLORENCE — Out of more than 9,000 travel destinations in Oregon, Florence’s The River House Inn made Oregon Business magazine’s “100 Best Fan Favorite Destinations in Oregon” for the fourth year in a row.
The full list, with rankings, will be revealed December 16 in Portland during Oregon Business’ annual awards luncheon.
“Each year the standards are higher. Each year, the score required to make the list has increased. Despite that, The River House Inn has continued to improve its score as well,” says Craig Peebles of Oregon Business. “This is not a ‘beauty-contest’ (open online voting). The River House Inn is truly respected by its guests. A ranking based purely on customer satisfaction is a true measure of what makes a great destination.”
Last year The River House Inn was again ranked number one in Florence and number two among hotels in Lane County, behind the Eugene’s prestigious Inn at the 5th.
You have free articles remaining.
In its announcement, Portland-based MEDIAmerica, publishers of Oregon Business said researchers studied more than 80,000 reviews, more than twice last year’s reviews, on the most widely used online review sites Google, TripAdvisor, and Yelp. Destinations were ranked based on a ratio of their four and five-star reviews. In many cases, the margin of difference in scores was minimal.
“What makes this especially rewarding is the scores were determined by our guests, people who actually stayed with us and experienced some of those 9,000 other destinations,” says Ron Moore, president of Hoagland Properties, owners of the River House Inn. “This is a validation of what we do every day, a testament to our corporate values, and the evidence of the hard work of our management and staff.”
“The quality and quantity of our reviews demonstrates the commitment of our staff and management to exceed guest expectations with a spotlessly clean, reasonably priced, well-appointed room and exceptional service. Our friendly and helpful staff excel at providing a great experience for our guests.” Additionally, Moore states that “attention to detail, and the dedicated work of an enthusiastic housekeeping staff, help make the difference.”
The River House Inn and Hoagland Properties’ other Florence property, The Old Town Inn, both achieved TripAdvisor’s prestigious Certificate of Excellence award again last year—the sixth consecutive time for The Old Town Inn and the seventh for The River House Inn, qualifying them both for TripAdvisor’s Hall of Fame status. Hoagland Properties is also a two-time winner of the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce’s Siuslaw Award for Excellence in Customer Service. To find more information on the two inns, visit www.old-town-inn.com or www.riverhouseflorence.com, or find them on Facebook.