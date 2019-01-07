Reedsport’s wrestling team is in action twice this week as it gears up for one of its biggest tournaments next weekend in Central Oregon.
The Brave are at Crow on Thursday for a league dual and then compete Saturday in the Alsea Bay Classic in Waldport.
Next week, Reedsport gets to see how it fares against some of the top Class 2A-1A teams in the state at the Oregon Classic in Redmond on Jan. 18-19.
That will be followed by Reedsport’s one home meet, on Jan. 24.
Reedsport came out of the long Christmas break, competing in the Taft Holiday Crab Pools Tournament on Saturday.
Full results weren’t available, though Jose Martinez (106 pounds) and Eli Carson (132) both had pins, against wrestlers from Taft and Yamhill-Carlton, respectively.