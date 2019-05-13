Reedsport’s track season ended Saturday when none of the members of the team were able to advance to the Class 2A state meet.
Competing in the tough District 3 with top athletes from Central Linn, Oakland, Monroe and Glide, Reedsport finished with several athletes only a spot out of state, but none in the top two for their events.
Reedsport’s boys finished ninth among the 10 schools. The girls were 10th.
Brodie Priest had the top finishes for Reedsport, taking third place in both the high jump, with a new best of 5 feet 8 inches, and the pole vault (9-6). Jacob Dukovich was fourth in the discus with his own PR (122-6) and placed eighth in the shot put (38-0 ½).
Brady Dexter placed seventh in the 1,500 (new best, 4:52.00) and Marvin Elzey had a new best to place eighth in the 110 hurdles (22.58).
Also for Reedsport’s boys, Ben Fowler was 11th (12.48) and Nick Klier 22nd (13.87) in the 100. Fowler was 13th (26.49), Elzey 21st (28.92) and Klier 22nd (30.17) in the 200; Elzey was 13th in the 300 hurdles (1:00.86).
The Reedsport squad of Fowler, Klier, Elzey and Priest was sixth in the 4x400 relay with a time of 52.35.
In the field events, Kahnor Pickett was 16th in the shot put (32-6 ¾) with Thomas Wolford 25th (20-0). In the discus, Pickett was 18th (83-7) and Wolford 26th (41-6). Priest was 11th (114-8), Pickett 14th (110-7) and Klier 27th (64-2) in the javelin. Fowler was 21st in the long jump (11-11).
Ashley Schuttpelz placed in two events for Reedsport’s girls, placing fourth in the 3,000 (12:47.61) and eighth in the 1,500 (6:01.91).
Elsa Frakes was eighth in the 800 (3:01.16).
Cheyenne McCart was 19th in the 100 (16.51).
In the field events, Samantha Klier was 13th in the shot put (26-3), with Kat Ziska 21st (21-9) and Kassie Diehl 25th (18-0 ½). Klier was 12th in the discus (76-11), with Ziska 14th (74-1) and Randi Dexter 22nd (47-6). Ziska was 17th (59-3), Klier 18th (54-7) and Diehl 19th (54-4) in the javelin.
McCart placed 14th in the long jump (11-1) and 15th in the triple jump (22-1 ½).